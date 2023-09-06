Dogs take a dip in the pool to beat this extreme Baltimore heat: 'It's so hot'

BALTIMORE - The heat is rising in Maryland.

Temperatures hit 99 degrees on Tuesday and are expected to reach 100 degrees on Wednesday. That would be the first time since 1983 that September temperatures in Baltimore would be in the triple digits.

With the brutal heat expected to continue throughout the week, health experts warn it could get dangerous.

"The effects build up on the body and it just becomes much more heightened and much more at risk," said Kim Eshleman with the Baltimore City Health Department.

And it's not just our health that's a cause for concern. These extreme temperatures can be dangerous for our pets.

The Hillcrest Swim Club opened up its "Pool for Pups" on Tuesday to give dogs a refreshing dip.

"I brought her here so she can cool off because it's so hot," pet owner Dawn Rhodes said.

"We had a Chesapeake Bay Retriever who would not get out of the water," pet owner Linda Depalo said.

At the Maryland SPCA, dogs stayed inside Tuesday in the air conditioning.

"Even on a day when it's sunny and 70 degrees, the concrete and the asphalt that is indirect can get over 100, so you can imagine, it's almost 100 outside," said Nichole Miller, from SPCA. "That can be dangerous for dogs that have a fur coat on all the time."

Miller says if you have to take your dog out, keep the walks short, check the temperature of the sidewalk or asphalt with the back of your hand to make sure it's safe for your pup's paws, and always check for signs of overheating.

"Panting, drooling, losing energy quickly, if they start to look wobbly or vomit then seek emergency services," Miller said.

