Baltimore City Health Department announces cooling centers amid extreme heat

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Health Department has announced the opening of cooling centers amid high temperatures expected to continue this week.

"Extreme heat is dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. Please protect yourselves and check in on your family, neighbors, and pets," acting Comissioner of Health Mary Haller said.

The following locations will be open as cooling centers on Tuesday, September 5th through Thursday, September 7th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Rd.

(410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

(410)-396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

(410) 396-7724

Oliver Senior Center

1700 N Gay St.

(410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Rd.

(410) 396-3535

Waxter Senior Center

1000 Cathedral St.

(410) 396-1324The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services site will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday, September 5th through Thursday, September 7th. See the hours of operation for each location below.

Beans & Bread

402 S. Bond St

9:00 am-1:00pmThe Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday, September 5th through Thursday, September 7th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman RdShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours Tuesday through Thursday. Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit their local Enoch Pratt Free library branch during their regular hours.