Beat the heat: Tips on how to avoid heat-related illness

BALTIMORE -- More record heat is likely today and Wednesday as high temperatures near 100 degrees. A heat advisory begins at noon on Tuesday for much of Maryland.

Not only could these high temperatures break records - they will be some of the hottest temperatures we've seen in years.

If we observe 100 degrees, it would be the first time Baltimore has reached 100 degrees during the month of September in 40 years. The last time took place in 1983.

The Maryland Department of Health has safety tips to avoid illness related to the intense heat.

MDH encourages these actions to help cope with hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible.

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them.

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it's cooler and take breaks if necessary.

Those suffering from chronic disease, older individuals, infants, and young children and people who work outdoors are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

Marylanders are reminded to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather -- even if the windows are cracked.

Those in need of cooling centers can call 211 or reach out to their local health department.

More resources about staying safe in hot weather are available from the MDH Office of Preparedness and Response.