Did you vote? Head to Taharka Brothers for free ice cream
BALTIMORE -- If you already cast your ballot in the primary election, we advise you get to the nearest location of Taharka Brothers Ice Cream as soon as possible for some free ice cream.
Yes, free Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, as in Honey Graham, Mintflix & Chillz, Roasted Strawberry, and all your favorite flavors.
Taharka is giving a free cup or cone to everyone who shows their "I Voted" sticker.
Did you vote early or vote by mail? Don't worry, the Maryland State Board of Elections has stickers you can download. But hey, don't be that person who didn't vote and exploits this work-around.
Taharka has scoop shops in Broadway Market in Fells Point, Cross Street Market in Federal Hill and R. House in Remington.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.