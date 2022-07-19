Did you vote? Head to Taharka Brothers for free ice cream

BALTIMORE -- If you already cast your ballot in the primary election, we advise you get to the nearest location of Taharka Brothers Ice Cream as soon as possible for some free ice cream.

Yes, free Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, as in Honey Graham, Mintflix & Chillz, Roasted Strawberry, and all your favorite flavors.

Taharka is giving a free cup or cone to everyone who shows their "I Voted" sticker.

Did you vote early or vote by mail? Don't worry, the Maryland State Board of Elections has stickers you can download. But hey, don't be that person who didn't vote and exploits this work-around.

8,228 Marylanders voted early so far today! Are you one of them? Share your #Ivoted sticker or ballot drop off box selfie with #MDvotes! Need a sticker? Download ours at https://t.co/A3mJMMS7jI. Find an early voting center in your area at https://t.co/XwnmMxcBzI! #UnofficialStats pic.twitter.com/9Y93Ue90eH — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) July 8, 2022

Taharka has scoop shops in Broadway Market in Fells Point, Cross Street Market in Federal Hill and R. House in Remington.