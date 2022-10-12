Earthquake confirmed near Sykesville Tuesday night

BALTIMORE - Did you feel it?

An earthquake was felt in Central Maryland late Tuesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small 2.0 earthquake struck near Sykesville in Carroll County around 11:49 p.m.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Central Maryland late Tuesday night! The small quake occured about 2.5 miles ESE of Sykesville. pic.twitter.com/SSPKrJm3P0 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 12, 2022

On the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' section of its website, more than 170 people reported feeling the earthquake.

The earthquake happened about 2.5 miles east-southeast of Sykesville.

It's depth was about three miles, according to the USGS.