Earthquake confirmed near Sykesville Tuesday night

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Earthquake felt in Central Maryland
Earthquake felt in Central Maryland 00:27

BALTIMORE - Did you feel it?

An earthquake was felt in Central Maryland late Tuesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small 2.0 earthquake struck near Sykesville in Carroll County around 11:49 p.m.

On the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' section of  its website, more than 170 people reported feeling the earthquake.

The earthquake happened about 2.5 miles east-southeast of Sykesville.

 It's depth was about three miles, according to the USGS.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 12, 2022

