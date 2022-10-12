Earthquake confirmed near Sykesville Tuesday night
BALTIMORE - Did you feel it?
An earthquake was felt in Central Maryland late Tuesday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small 2.0 earthquake struck near Sykesville in Carroll County around 11:49 p.m.
On the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' section of its website, more than 170 people reported feeling the earthquake.
The earthquake happened about 2.5 miles east-southeast of Sykesville.
It's depth was about three miles, according to the USGS.
