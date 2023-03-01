Diamond Miller leads women's Big Ten accolades for Maryland basketball
Maryland guard Diamond Miller was voted First-Team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and media.
The New Jersey native averaged nearly 20 points per game.
Teammate Shyanne Sellers earned First-Team honors in the media vote and second team in the coaches ballot.
She was also named to the all-defensive team. Guard Abby Meyers was also named second team.
Maryland (24-5), ranked fifth in the nation, play in the Big Ten quarterfinals in Minneapolis on Friday.
