Diamond Miller leads women's Big Ten accolades for Maryland basketball

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland guard Diamond Miller was voted First-Team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and media.

The New Jersey native averaged nearly 20 points per game.

Teammate Shyanne Sellers earned First-Team honors in the media vote and second team in the coaches ballot.

She was also named to the all-defensive team. Guard Abby Meyers was also named second team.

Maryland (24-5), ranked fifth in the nation, play in the Big Ten quarterfinals in Minneapolis on Friday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:29 AM

