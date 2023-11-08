Despite four-game winning streak, Baltimore Ravens look to stay humble

BALTIMORE - While the Baltimore Ravens are riding high on a four-game winning streak and sitting atop the AFC North, their message is to remain humble.

A win on Sunday against AFC North foe Cleveland can propel the Ravens (7-2) to a commanding lead in the division.

Baltimore won the first meeting, 28-3, in Cleveland, but that was with the Browns (5-3) starting rookie backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Ravens are tied with Kansas City for the best record in the AFC.

Recently, they aren't just winning games, they are blowing teams away.

Last Sunday, they defeated Seattle, 37-3, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens' record and dominance against quality teams has earned them recognition as a Super Bowl favorite midway through the season.

"I believe our whole team is just locked in, [in] every phase – special teams, defense, offense," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "Each and every week, I believe, we've gotten better. There are certain things in the games when we finish games, we're hard on ourselves. But at the end of the day, we're trying to get wins, and I believe, just knowing each and every week is a championship game to us, that's pretty much what it is. We're treating every game like a championship game."

"I know in order to be a Super Bowl contender, you got to win your next game," linebacker Roquan Smith. "We are more focused on winning one game after another and I feel if we do that everything will take care of itself. We have to be in the moment, control the moment and that's all we need to focus on."

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to play on Sunday in Baltimore. He signed with Cleveland for a $230 million guaranteed contract in 2022 before he was suspended for 11 games over sexual assault allegations.

This would be Watson's first game in Baltimore as a member of the Browns.