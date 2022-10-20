DeSean Jackson joins the Ravens' roster of ever-changing players

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are six games into the season and still, the team's roster of players is ever-changing.

Players get hurt. Players get healthy. New players are added to the list.

Today it's the return of receiver Rashod Bateman. He has been practicing again after missing two games with a foot injury.

Also, there was the debut of newly signed receiver DeSean Jackson, a 14-year veteran wearing the number 15.

Jackson is 35 years old but he still has enough in the tank to possibly contribute to the team.

He said he has been following Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and has wanted to team up with him in Baltimore.

As for Lamar, he says DeSean still has top-level speed.

WJZ asked DeSean, who is now on his sixth football team, what it will take for him to get up to speed, acclimate to the Ravens' offense, and become comfortable catching passes during a game.

Coming up: the Ravens battle the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Baltimore.

