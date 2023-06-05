Deputies continue investigating cause of deadly crash into Frederick Co. quarry: 'very tragic situation'

Deputies continue investigating cause of deadly crash into Frederick Co. quarry: 'very tragic situat

BALTIMORE -- Deputies continue to investigate what led to a deadly crash down into a quarry in Frederick County Sunday morning.

Three people - identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28, Robert Grossnickle, 65, and Rachel Willis, 23 - died after crashing into the Union Bridge Quarry near Peter Shriner and Clemonsville roads.

Since the Frederick County Sheriff's Office identified them, family and friends have been posting tributes on social media.

Authorities were first alerted to this crash a little after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

People saw parts of a car leading up to the fence surrounding the quarry, seeing the car at the bottom before calling 911.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families involved in this," said Todd Wivell, FCSO's public information officer. "This is a very tragic situation, it's very hard to see."

Wivell said FCSO has never seen anything like this.

"We haven't had a call like this ever," he said. "[The roads here] are not roads we're out typically patrolling. We have higher-speed roads that we're checking all the time."

Neighbors, including Kevin Whittaker, who lives in nearby Union Bridge, said he's lived in the area for 12 years and never heard of anyone driving into the quarry.

Many of the roads surrounding the quarry are curvy, which does cause some concern for speeding and other reckless driving behavior.

"The young kids hang out around that little area. So, they do the burnouts and stuff when nobody is around. So that's kind of a secluded road," Whittaker said.

It's still not clear what caused the crash other than the car was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.