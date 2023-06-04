Watch CBS News
Deputies: Three killed after car plummets to bottom of quarry in Frederick County

Deputies: Three killed after car plummets to bottom of quarry in Frederick County
BALTIMORE- Two women and a man died after a car they were in plummeted to the bottom of a quarry in Frederick County Sunday morning, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. 

According to a release, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car in the quarry around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road in Union Bridge, Maryland.

Investigators say indications show that a 2022 Dodge Charger was speeding, veered off the road and crashed into the bottom of the dry quarry, which is owned and operated by Heidelberg Materials.

One woman was ejected from the car while the other two were inside the heavily damaged car, according to deputies.

Deputies said 28-year-old Kortney Angleberger, 23-year-old Rachel Willis and 65-year-old Robert Grossnickle were identified as the three killed in the crash.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 11:15 AM

