DEFENSE BOLSTERED: Ravens make trade for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith official

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have officially traded for one of the NFL's best linebackers.

The Ravens announced the acquisition of All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

Baltimore (5-3) gives up a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and linebacker A.J. Klein.

"We are excited to announce that we have acquired Roquan via trade with the Bears," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Roquan is a player that we have long admired both on and off the field. He fits our culture seamlessly and plays like a Raven at all times. We are confident that Roquan makes our team stronger."

Smith leads all of football with 83 tackles this season to go along with 2.5 sacks.

Only 25 years old, the 2018 first-round selection is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens are only taking on more than $500,000 of his contract, while the Bears are eating the rest of the price tag.

Smith, who played his college ball at Georgia, is a two-time All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He has started 67 of 69 games in which he's appeared, totaling 606 tackles (399 solo), 47 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 20 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one pick-six), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith's 606 total tackles rank second in the league since 2018, trailing only Bobby Wagner (656). Smith has recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first four full seasons.

Smith is one of two players (Shaquille Leonard) since 2018 to record at least 15 sacks and five interceptions.

Smith started all 17 games in 2021, totaling a career-high 163 tackles (95 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and his first-career pick-six (53 yards).