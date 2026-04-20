Nearly 230 deer harvested in Baltimore's deer reduction program: "Very good feedback"

Nearly 230 deer were harvested in Baltimore parks within the past month through the city's effort to reduce the deer population.

U.S. Department of Agriculture sharpshooters killed 132 deer at Druid Hill Park, 36 in Herring Run Park, and 59 in Leakin Park.

Shane Boehne, the head of the city's deer management program, said the goal for Leakin Park was 103, but they had trouble getting the deer to leave the residential areas of the park to come to the baited areas.

The overall goal was to bring Baltimore's deer population down to 20 per square mile.

"A lot of times, we were seeing at night that those deer were kind of staying up towards the residential areas because they like to hang out there because of those very nutritious garden plants and landscaping plants as well," Boehne said. "It kind of draws them up to that area."

The deer meat harvested will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank, and it is estimated to make 40,000 meals. Others went to the Maryland Zoo for the animals.

A successful deer reduction effort

Boehne, with the Baltimore City Rec. and Parks, said the operation to help curb the deer population was a success.

It comes after reports from residents of deer destroying landscaping and gardens, and causing vehicle accidents.

"We've had a number of people reach out to me directly saying, 'Hey, I'm already starting to see less deer,'" Boehne said. "So that's very good feedback that we've gotten from the public."

Boehne told CBS News Baltimore that deer counts were conducted in March and December 2025, showing that the city had deer density from 1.7 to 21.1 times too many the recommended amount.

Another deer count will be conducted in December to see if the project worked.