Watch CBS News
Local News

Death of 75-year-old man assaulted at Baltimore care center ruled homicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 75-year-old man's death has been ruled a homicide after he was allegedly assaulted by an employee at a care center in Baltimore last year, police said. 

Officers responded on the afternoon of May 18 to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, where the manager of an unspecified care center told police a man was knocked down and injured by a contractual employee.

The victim, Ellsworth Johnson-Bey, suffered a broken hip in the fall and was rushed to a hospital. On September 5, hospital staff told police Johnson-Bey had died from his injuries. 

On Thursday, the Medical Examiners' Office ruled his death a homicide by blunt-force trauma. 

Police said an arrest has not yet been made in Johnson-Bey's death. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 10:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.