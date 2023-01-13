Death of 75-year-old man assaulted at Baltimore care center ruled homicide

BALTIMORE -- A 75-year-old man's death has been ruled a homicide after he was allegedly assaulted by an employee at a care center in Baltimore last year, police said.

Officers responded on the afternoon of May 18 to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, where the manager of an unspecified care center told police a man was knocked down and injured by a contractual employee.

The victim, Ellsworth Johnson-Bey, suffered a broken hip in the fall and was rushed to a hospital. On September 5, hospital staff told police Johnson-Bey had died from his injuries.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiners' Office ruled his death a homicide by blunt-force trauma.

Police said an arrest has not yet been made in Johnson-Bey's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.