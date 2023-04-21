Deaf performer and Bowie State student Justina Miles lands British Vogue cover

BALTIMORE -- Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language performer with Maryland ties who shined bright at the last Super Bowl, will grace next month's issue of British Vogue.

Miles emphasized visibility in an Instagram post on Thursday about the Vogue cover, featuring Miles in a strapless red dress sitting against a black and white background.

"Dynamic, Daring, & Disabled," Miles said in her caption. "It is time the world knows, understands, and embraces us- people of all colors, shapes, and abilities. I am my undying potential. My community WILL leave behind a legacy."

The May issue "celebrates a new vanguard of Disabled talent," British Vogue said. Other cover stars include little person Sinead Burke and Ellie G, a model who has down syndrome.

Miles is a nursing student and a cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland. She was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC, according to the NFL.

In a breakout moment, Miles signed lyrics for hearing-impaired TV viewers as Rihanna performed a 13-minute set during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Before the game the 20-year-old also signed during actress Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance of the Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

But it wasn't her first musical performance. Hailing from Philadelphia, she has performed ASL renditions of concerts throughout the country, according to the National Association of the Deaf.