1 dead in fiery single-vehicle crash in Northeast Baltimore, police say

One person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Monday evening in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Police said a vehicle caught fire after striking a pole near the intersection of Hillen Road and E. Northern Parkway.

Baltimore fire officials said the vehicle fire was quickly extinguished, and crews attended the driver and passenger.

One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," a spokesperson for the Baltimore Fire Department said.