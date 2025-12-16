Cause of death determined for woman found dead in safe in Baltimore home

A 53-year-old woman who was found dead inside a safe in a Baltimore home earlier this year died of PCP intoxication, dehydration, and was in an abnormal body position, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police found Dawn White's body inside a four-foot-tall safe at her home on Benzinger Road last April.

The Medical Examiner's Office reported the manner of her death was undetermined.

Investigation into White's death

WJZ spoke with White's family following her death.

Brianna White said the family filed a missing person report for her aunt and police followed up with a welfare check.

Then, Brianna said family members found White's body. Brianna was concerned that domestic violence played a role.

"Her going through domestic violence and then this happening," Brianna told WJZ. "It's like – doesn't add up to it being random."

Baltimore police said there were two domestic disputes reported in March at the home.

White's family questioned how she died and how she got inside the safe.

Friends and family said she was a caring person who loved to laugh.

"She did whatever for everybody," Brianna told WJZ.

"She was the center of attention everywhere she went," said Cassidy Haddaway, a family friend. "No matter what room she walked into, she was there."