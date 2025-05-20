David Linthicum to be sentenced for shooting 2 Baltimore County police officers

David Linthicum, 26, of Cockeysville is set to be sentenced Tuesday for shooting two Baltimore County police officers during a multi-day manhunt that began as a mental health call in Feb. 2023.

In Sep. 2024, Linthicum was found guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court of four counts of attempted first-degree murder and related crimes. He faces a possible life sentence.

Two officers shot in multi-day manhunt

The string of events began on February 8, 2023, when Linthicum's father called 911, reporting his son was armed and experiencing a mental health crisis at their Cockeysville home.

Baltimore County police responded to a home in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville around 2:30 p.m. When police entered the home, Linthicum's father led them toward a basement bedroom, where they encountered David sitting on his bed with a rifle.

Linthicum then opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, firing 16 rounds. Officer Barry Jordan was struck in the lower back and hip.

Jordan was able to exit the house with the assistance of fellow officers, who realized he was hit as they fled.

After the shooting, Linthicum escaped the initial barricade and disappeared into nearby woods, prompting an hours-long barricade situation and shelter-in-place order for the surrounding neighborhood.

The next day, Detective Jonathan Chih spotted Linthicum walking on Warren Road.

When Chih approached, Linthicum fired 14 shots from the AR-15, striking Chih in the face and arms. Linthicum then stole Chih's unmarked police truck and fled.

Chih was taken by ambulance then helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he recovered.

Linthicum was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, after nearly three days on the run, in a rocky area in Fallston, Harford County.

Trial highlights dramatic body-camera footage, officers' testimony

The trial featured dramatic body-worn camera footage showing the shootings and officers' desperate attempts to help wounded colleagues.

Officer David Allen, one of the officers who responded to Linthicum's home, testified about being terrified at the barrage of gunfire. Officer April Arnett, who also responded to the house, recalled debris hitting her face as she fled.

Jordan, who was with Allen and Arnett, recounted the chaos and confusion after being shot.

Detective Chih testified about being shot at close range, initially thinking Linthicum was a hitchhiker before the attack.

During the trial, Linthicum's defense argued that police mishandled a mental health crisis, deviated from proper protocols, and unnecessarily escalated the situation.

They claimed Linthicum did not know police were present during the initial encounter and that he never intended to kill anyone.