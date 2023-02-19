Baltimore Co. police detective shot during encounter with suspect in manhunt released from Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County detective who was shot during an encounter with an "armed and dangerous" man in Cockeysville was released from Shock Trauma Sunday afternoon.

Detective Jonathan Chih was critically injured when he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 during the multiday search for David Emory Linthicum, who was arrested and charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers.

WJZ was at Shock Trauma as a crowd of friends, family and co-workers watched as Detective Chih was taken to the next steps of his rehabilitation process.

Police were called to a home on Powers Avenue in Cockeysville for a "crisis call" around 2:30 p.m. on February 8.

Police said Linthicum's father led an officer downstairs in the house when Linthicum reportedly fired multiple rounds at both, and ultimately injured the first officer.

Linthicum took off with his rifle and was on the run for nearly two days.

According to documents, Det. Chih was patrolling the area of Warren Road in Cockeysville when he saw a person, who turned out to be Linthicum, walking on the road and approached him.

Linthicum pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the detective. The detective returned fire, but Linthicum was able to get into the detective's car and flee the scene.

Det. Chih was taken to Shock Trauma after he was shot in the face, torso, leg and arms. He was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Linthicum took the patrol car into Harford County where he bailed out of the car and ran into a wooded area in Fallston.

That's when he was surrounded by officers and eventually taken into custody on Feb. 10.

Linthicum is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Det. Chih underwent surgery.

On February 12, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said Det. Chih was "recovering and alert" and was in "good spirits."