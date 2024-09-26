David Linthicum found guilty in shooting of two Baltimore County officers

BALTIMORE -- David Linthicum has been found guilty of shooting two Baltimore County officers in February 2023.

He was convicted on all counts, including four counts of attempted murder, commission of a firearm and the carjacking of an officer.

"That's justice. That's exactly what happened," said prosecutor John Cox. "It was the attempted murder of four Baltimore County police officers. That's exactly what happened and the jury saw that."

#BREAKING David Linthicum found guilty on all counts. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 26, 2024

Linthicum's attorney Deborah Katz Levi said they plan to appeal the verdict. The defense argued that the police deviated from mental health crisis protocol, leading the officers to a dangerous situation.

Levi also claimed that Linthicum did not know the police were at his home during the initial encounter.

"That was a very unfortunate result," Levi said of the verdict. "We think it is important for the citizens and the State of Maryland to require alternative response models that focus on mental health crises. That consideration wasn't given its fair weight today."

Linthicum shot Officer Barry Jordan during an encounter at his Cockeysville home, with officers David Allen and April Arnett inside. The next day, he shot Detective Jonathan Chih during an encounter on Warren Road in a manhunt.

Linthicum's father called the police to report that his son was suicidal. When police arrived at his home, Linthicum shot 15 rounds at his father and the responding officer before fleeing.

"What happened to the officers that day was unfortunate but what happened to Mr. Linthicum facing potentially the rest of his life in prison for the countless inabilities to respond properly to his mental health crisis is grossly unfair," Levi said.

During closing arguments, the prosecution called the blame on the police officers "outrageous" and "insane."

"Our aim was to try and communicate to the jury that the assertions that the police department is somehow to blame for this is not acceptable," Cox said. "This is an individual who attempted to take the lives of four Baltimore County police officers. There is absolutely no blame on the police for them trying to do their jobs."

Over the course of the trial, jurors saw body-worn camera footage from the officers in the prosecution's case showing the violent encounter.

Linthicum faces a sentence of life in prison, but a sentencing date has yet to be decided.