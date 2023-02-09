Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville

Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysvilleget the free app
BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville.
Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday.
Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said.
WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is "in good spirits," officials said.
An hours-long barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place.
Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He is believed to be wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt and dark shorts, police said Thursday.
Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. He is believed to be armed.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a tweet late Wednesday night he is "fully confident" in the police department in their investigation and search for the suspect.
Ring camera provided by a neighbor shows rescue teams and officers in tactical gear surrounding Linthicum's home.
"This is crazy," neighborhood resident Sina Lotfi said. "I've never seen anything like it before."
Lofti said his wife and daughter were at home during the barricade.
"I'm worried about them, too, but there's nothing I can do," he said.
Baltimore County Police did not say what prompted them to start looking for Linthicum outside of the house at the center of the barricade.
Police update description
Baltimore County police on Thursday updated Linthicum's clothing description. He is believed to be wearing dark short-sleeved shirt and dark shorts.
He was initially believed to have been wearing a black hoodie with black pants.
Officer worked with council people
WJZ learned that the injured officer, who was shot multiple times, provided police detail to various County Council members.
Councilman Julian Jones, who represents the 4th district, said "this is a solemn reminder of how officers put their lives on the line to protect us."
Helicopters circle Cockeysville as search continues
A police helicopter circled David Linthicum's Cockeysville home as the search continued for the shooting suspect.
WJZ reporter Amy Kawata said there has been a heavy police presence around the home on Powers Avenue.