Baltimore County man accused of shooting officers due in court Monday

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man accused of shooting a Baltimore County officer last week before leading police on a days-long manhunt and shooting a second officer is expected in court Monday.

David Linthicum is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, carjacking and weapons-related offenses. A bail review hearing is set for 1 p.m.

The first officer was shot in Cockeysville Wednesday afternoon. Police said Linthicum's father called him to their home, saying his son was suicidal.

An officer went with him to his son's bedroom and saw David Linthicum with a high-powered rifle. Police said Linthicum fired 15 rounds at the officer and his father. That officer has since been released from the hospital.

Linthicum then left the house, and a manhunt ensued.

The second officer was shot multiple times after he approached Linthicum in Cockeysville Thursday. Police said Linthicum then took the officer's patrol vehicle and fled to Harford County.

Police used spike strips to stop him. That's when Linthicum ran and hid in the woods for hours before Harford County officers took him into custody.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, Physician in Chief at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said in a press conference Thursday that the detective was on life support and would need reconstructive surgery.

However, police said Sunday the officer is in 'good spirits.'