Baltimore County Police detective 'recovering and alert' days after shot, carjacked during manhunt

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County Police detective who was shot during the multiday manhunt for David Emory Linthicum is in 'good spirits,' according to police spokesperson Joy Stewart.

Detective Jonathan Chih was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday and had his patrol car stolen by Linthicum.

Stewart also said Detective Chih is "recovering and alert."

That's a vast improvement from Thursday when Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician in chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said during a press conference that the detective was on life support and would need reconstructive surgery.

Det. Chih underwent surgery on Friday.

According to documents, Det. Chih was patrolling the area of Warren Road in Cockeysville when he saw a person, who turned out to be Linthicum, walking on the road and approached him.

Linthicum pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the detective. The detective returned fire, but Linthicum was able to get into the detective's car and flee the scene.

Det. Chih was taken to Shock Trauma after he was shot in the face, torso, leg and arms. He was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Linthicum took the patrol car into Harford County where he bailed out of the car and ran into a wooded area in Fallston.

He was taken into custody around 5:45 a.m. Friday, and was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Officers initially were called to the home on Powers Avenue Wednesday afternoon for a "person in crisis."

Police said an officer was escorted downstairs by Linthicum's father. That's when Linthicum fired about 15 shots, and injured the first officer.

Linthicum then left the home and was eventually captured 39 hours later.