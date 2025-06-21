Dangerous, potentially record-breaking, heat building in

Welcome to the weekend!

Heat is building in and will be reaching potentially dangerous and record-breaking levels starting on Sunday. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a string of Alert Days for the extreme heat starting Sunday into the middle of the upcoming week.

Saturday, however, will still be hot but not as much as we'll see starting Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

The second day of AFRAM will be the first of a few Alert Days. High temperatures peak closer to 100° for the first time this year. This will be very similar to what we felt during AFRAM last year. When you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like the low to mid-100s. Monday and Tuesday look to be slightly hotter (and most likely the worst days of the stretch). Wednesday will be a couple of degrees 'cooler' - back into the upper 90s but the high humidity will push the feels like temperature/heat index over 100° again.

The heat wave will continue into the late week as highs continue to surpass 90° Thursday and Friday. Storm chances return later this week and that could provide some slight relief.

Heat tips:

Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors

Drink lots of water, even if you don't feel thirsty

Remember pets and the elderly in the heat

Forecast highs vs records for June 22-25, 2025