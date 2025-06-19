Damaging Maryland storms knock out power, take down trees and power lines

Heat returns following severe storms in Maryland

Stormy weather knocked down trees, power lines, and took out power for tens of thousands of Marylanders on Thursday

These strong to severe storms swept through the state with damaging winds, torrential downpours, and flooding in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Maryland had hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Maryland storm damage

WJZ received photos of damage across the state.

A large tree was knocked over along Gillis Falls Road at Watersville Road near Mount Airy.

A video by Timothy Butz showed relentless rain pouring on Glen Burnie.

@SteveSosnaWX Videos of the vicious storm that hammered Glen Burnie, Md. a bit ago. pic.twitter.com/saxD1PqeUM — TIMOTHY BUTZ (@timbutz70) June 19, 2025

Power outages across Maryland

As of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 51,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers reportedly lost power in Maryland.

The most impacted was in Anne Arundel County, where nearly 30,000 people reported power outages. There were nearly 15,000 power outages in Prince George's County and more than 7,200 in Baltimore County.