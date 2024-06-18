Maryland officials outraged as murder of Rachel Morin raises concerns about immigration policies

BALTIMORE -- Rachel Morin's murder has raised concerns about U.S. immigration policies.

Police say the suspect in her killing crossed into the country illegally from El Salvador, and the sheriff and county executive say it shows our borders are too open.

The sheriff called out the White House and Congress—demanding they tighten borders, pointing out Morin is one of two people killed by undocumented migrants in Harford County a year apart.

Extradited back to Maryland

Victor Martinez Hernandez will soon be on his way back to Maryland to face justice for Rachel Morin's rape and murder.

Authorities say he had gang ties and entered the United States as a fugitive - fleeing El Salvador after killing a woman there, and later attacking a 9-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Harford County officials angered by policies

The situation has outraged Harford County officials.

"We've got to reverse the idiocy that is our current border policies," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "Start by catching the criminals. We can't possibly police this country with a totally porous border on our southern end."

Immigration and presidential race

Morin's murder has become an issue in the presidential race—with former President Trump blaming President Biden.

The Biden Administration blamed Congress for its inaction.

Randolph Rice, lawyer for the Morin family, said it's "just incredible that an individual from another country came and killed an American. This was completely preventable."

WJZ reached out to CASA, an advocacy group for immigrants, but they were unavailable to speak about the issue.

Remembering Kayla Hamilton

Morin's murder is the second by an undocumented migrant in Harford County.

The year before Morin was attacked, authorities say a 17-year-old from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang killed 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, who was autistic, in Aberdeen in 2022.

Her mother sued the federal government for allowing him into the United States and has testified several times before Congress.

Governor frustrated by policies

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore expressed frustration over immigration policies and lawmakers' inaction on Face The Nation on CBS News.

"My heart is, is broken for the Morin family, as is our entire state. She should still be here and, and the sheriff is absolutely right." Moore said. "I mean - we have an immigration policy that needed to have been dealt with and was not. And the consequences then fall on us as the chief executives of our states, the consequences fall on us as the leaders of our individualized jurisdictions."

More tips needed

Police are still asking for tips and working to determine whether her suspected killer may be behind any other crimes as he crisscrossed the country.