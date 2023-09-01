Crash involving 4 tractor trailers in Hagerstown leaves person dead, multiple injured

BALTIMORE -- One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash Friday morning involving at least four tractor-trailers and two cars in Hagerstown, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened on I-81 southbound near Showalter Road, officials said shortly before 10 a.m.

The highway is shut down in the area of the crash.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.