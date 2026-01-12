Watch CBS News
I-95 accident leaves 1 driver dead, another injured in Howard County

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

One driver is dead, and another is injured after a crash that closed Interstate 95 in Howard County Monday morning, according to Maryland State Police. 

The crash occurred on I-95 South before Route 100 in Elkridge around 5:30 a.m., according to police. 

As of 9 a.m., two southbound lanes are open, and all northbound lanes are open, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Police said a dump truck driver crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on I-95. 

The driver of the dump truck died on the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported by medivac to a nearby hospital. 

The crash prompted the closure of I-95 in both directions until about 7:30 a.m. 

The incident is still under investigation, police said. 

