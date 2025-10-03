In-school flu, COVID vaccinations canceled in Howard County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools have canceled in-school children's flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a memo to parents and guardians Sept. 17.

The changes come due to a lack of grant funding, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

"Due to extenuating circumstances, HCPSS will not offer in-school/office seasonal flu or COVID vaccination clinics this year," the statement reads. "Staff are encouraged to contact their doctor for vaccination information, or consider accessing vaccinations from local pharmacies, urgent care centers, retail stores, etc. Additionally, the Howard County Health Department will offer free flu shots at various community events this fall."

In the memo, the county also reminded staff to conduct daily health checks prior to entering any HCPSS building or school bus. Staff should stay home if they are experiencing symptoms associated with any communicable disease, the county said.

Getting Vaccinated in Maryland

Maryland law allows pharmacists to administer COVID-19 and flu vaccines without a prescription to anyone aged three and older.

In September, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said his administration is committed to protecting access to vaccines amid what he called "federal government uncertainty."

The statement came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared updated COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.

Under the revised guidelines, people outside the recommended vaccine groups will need a prescription to get the shot. A doctor would need to prescribe the vaccine off-label.

While prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccinations are not required in Maryland, some states have different regulations.

On its website, the Maryland Health Department notes "recent actions at the federal level have increased the complexity of the vaccination process, and could create access and supply issues for Marylanders looking for a COVID-19 vaccine."