Maryland doctor reflects five years after COVID-19 became a global pandemic

Five years ago, on March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, which brought lockdowns, more vaccinations, uncertainty, and lasting change.

As we reflect on this milestone, many are still asking what have we learned and what's next.

The pandemic has reshaped daily life, healthcare, and science. While vaccines and treatments have helped many move forward, millions of lives were lost, and the impacts are still being felt today.

Experts say the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic are critical as we prepare for future health challenges.

"I've seen evidence that this hasn't just been advancement sort of in a bubble, but rather sort of lessons that we have learned to be able to move forward and hopefully have a more comprehensive, and, you know, good improved upon sort of response if we do need that in the future," said Dr. Laura Malone, the head of the Pediatric Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation Clinic at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Doctors are also working to improve screenings for long COVID-19.

CDC data shows that in February, the flu outpaced COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Ending COVID-19 guidelines

In March 2024, the CDC started easing much of its remaining guidelines surrounding COVID-19.

The CDC's recommendations were to mirror public health advice for other respiratory illnesses, such as flu and RSV, which included staying home when you're sick but returning to work or school once you're feeling better, and without a fever for 24 hours.

The CDC cited the guidance changed because most of the United States population has some immunity against the virus, leading to diminished hospitalization and death rates.

Long COVID-19 battle

In early 2024, CBS reported that up to 5.8 million young people have long COVID, according to a recent study.

Some common long COVID symptoms in kids include:

Headache

Loss of taste and smell

Brain fog

Pain

Doctors say most children with long COVID recover over several months, but about a third experience symptoms even one year later, according to CBS News.

According to CBS News, after examining data from 9,764 adults, including 8,646 who had COVID-19 and 1,118 who did not, researchers identified the 12 symptoms that most set apart those with long COVID.

The symptoms are: