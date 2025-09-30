Legislation introduced to strengthen Baltimore's Children and Youth Fund

New legislation introduced in the Baltimore City Council aims to strengthen the city's Children and Youth Fund (BCYF), allowing for more resources.

The fund was established in 2015 and has since become an expression of the city's dedication to investing in young people, according to Councilman Mark Parker.

"This legislation represents our city's renewed commitment to youth leadership, youth-serving organizations, and under-resourced communities across our city—in a way which prioritizes youth voices and entrusts community members with real power to direct public resources," Parker said.

The legislation would update the process that BYCF uses to disperse grants, modify the composition of the board of directors and make other changes to the organization's administration.

"This legislation is about doubling down on our city's commitment to our children by strengthening transparency and accountability in the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund," Council President Zeke Cohen said.

What is the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund?

The BCYF was created in response to unrest following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015, according to the organization's website.

Gray died after he was injured in the custody of Baltimore Police. His death sparked protests across the nation and in Baltimore.

BCYF works with youth in the community and supports programs and activities that promote education and professional development for young people.

The non-profit, grantmaking organization is funded by the city and receives 3 cents of every $100 of assessed value on all of Baltimore's properties annually.

In March, the organization made several investments in youth athletics and summer job programs to support the mayor's effort to reduce youth violence.

The organization established a new youth athletics fund with an initial $500,000 investment to expand access for kids. BCYF also invested $6 million in YouthWorks, the city's summer employment, and another $1.5 million into the mayor's youth engagement strategy.