Former Ravens WR Jacoby Jones died of heart disease, coroner says

BALTIMORE -- Former Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.

Jones, 40, died at his home in New Orleans on July 14, three days after his birthday. The coroner's office said Wednesday that a July 15 autopsy ruled Jones died of natural causes.

He began playing for the Ravens in 2012 during the franchise's run to a Super Bowl XLVII title. Against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones was the first player in Super Bowl History to score a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game, helping the Ravens win 34-31.

