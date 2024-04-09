Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles ruin Boston Red Sox home opener, 7-1

BALTIMORE - Corbin Burnes, a former Cy Young Award pitcher acquired by the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason, had his third dominating start.

Burnes allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings to lead the Orioles to a 7-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in their home opener at Fenway Park. He also had six strikeouts.

His only mistake was a solo home run to Tyler O'Neill in the first inning.

The Orioles' ace owns a 2-0 record with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts this season.

Colton Cowser had two base hits and four RBIs on Tuesday. Adley Rutschman and Anthony Santander both drove in a run. Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins each contributed two hits.

The Orioles (6-4) play the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Cole Irvin will pitch for Baltimore.