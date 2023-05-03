Coppin State University hires Larry Stewart as head men's basketball coach

BALTIMORE -- Larry Stewart has been named the new coach of Coppin State University's men's basketball team.

Stewart spent 14 years as an assistant coach at three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Maryland prior to returning to his alma mater, according to Coppin State University staff.

He worked at Bowie State between 2009 and 2015, was employed by Morgan State University between 2015 and 2019, and time at Maryland Eastern Shore between 2019 and 2021, university staff said.

Stewart then returned to Morgan State University and remained there between 2022 and 2023.

"It is an exciting time to welcome Larry back to his alma mater and continue the legacy of success he had as a student-athlete at Coppin," Athletic Director Derek Carter said in a statement on Tuesday. "From his time as a student-athlete, to playing in the NBA and overseas, Larry has proven himself as a legend on the court, and at Coppin. He has earned the respect from his peers during his many years as an assistant coach at other institutions. I look forward to his continued success as our men's basketball head coach."