Coppin State cuts ribbon on brand-new, state-of-the-art College of Business building

BALTIMORE - Coppin State is soaring after they opened a brand-new state-of-the-art College of Business building.

University leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new $46 million building on campus.

The university also launched its inaugural "Closing the Wealth Gap Summit" to empower students to become well-informed entrepreneurs.

"It's a pleasure to watch Coppin thrive," said Chancellor Dr. Jay Perman, of the University System of Maryland.

The cutting of the ribbon marks the beginning of endless opportunities and momentum at Coppin State University's College of Business.

"Committed to creating a pathway of fostering economic and upward mobility for future leaders and entrepreneurs, resilient change agencies from all across Charm City," Coppin State President Dr. Anthony Jenkins said.

Inside this $46 million, 62,000-square foot business incubator are state-of-the-art classrooms with smart technology and a resource center with data science and analytics labs.

"When they see new buildings like this one, growing campuses like this one, they know they matter, they know we value them, their dreams, their plans, their hard, hard work," Perman said.

This new building will give all the students at Coppin State the tools they need to be the best entrepreneurs including the presence of local business leaders.

"To have them in classrooms, laboratories, conference rooms, to work directly with our students, presentations, seminars and just coaching and guiding our students," said Dr. Sadie Gregory, Dean of Coppin State's School of Business.

"Investment matters, investment in our HBCUs matters, investment in Coppin State matters," Perman said.

That investment started Thursday with the inaugural "Closing the Wealth Gap Summit" to empower minority businesses and entrepreneurship. It's a program that sets up West Baltimore's hometown university to continue to soar.