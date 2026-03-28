Cool weather Saturday in Maryland before a warming trend begins

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Weather will be cooler today before warmer air continually pushes in over the coming days. Expect breezy weather this weekend.

Breezy weekend

It was a much colder start to Saturday versus how we started yesterday. Temperatures were up to 35 degrees colder at some points in the morning. Even with plenty of sunshine expected today, temperatures will stay on the cool side.

Breezy winds will be present today and on Sunday. The difference will be the wind direction. Saturday features winds from the north, which means it's pulling in air from areas from the north. Sunday, however, will see a shift in the wind direction. Tomorrow's winds will be southerly, bringing in warmer air from our south.

Wind gusts this weekend will surpass 25 mph. Areas on Saturday that warm only into the upper 40s will actually feel like the low 40s thanks to the winds.

Warming up

Saturday will be the coolest day of the next week or so.

Once the wind direction changes, the flow of warmer air into Maryland compounds through midweek.

Highs on Sunday warm closer to 60 degrees. A slight breeze is still expected (but not as strong) for Monday. Highs to start the work week approach 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week. Both days near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Both days will also bring the return of slightly stronger winds to the area.

A cold front moves through on Wednesday, increasing the chance for showers and storms ... and ending our warming trend.

Getting unsettled

The cold front will stall out to our south. Maryland will still be close enough to the boundary that our rain chances continue for the end of the week. Rain potential continues into next weekend as a warm front lifts north into our region.

There is potential for significant rain here in the mid-Atlantic going into the first weekend of April. It's too early to determine exactly how much rain we'll see but any rain is good news since we are in drought conditions across the state.