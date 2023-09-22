Community MVP: Friendly Loving Opportunities is giving back to Baltimore families in need

BALTIMORE -- A local organization, Friendly Loving Opportunities (FLO), is dedicated to helping the homeless community in Baltimore City.

The organization is making waves in Baltimore by not only providing free essentials such as food, clothes, furniture, and supplies but also specialized assistance to those transitioning from shelters or recovery centers.

"It's geared to assist low income families that can't afford to buy furniture. It's geared to assist mothers fleeing from domestic violence. It's geared to assist immigrants coming into the country that can't afford furniture," FLO's founder, Godfrey Molen said. "We also assist families in impoverished neighborhoods with free groceries as well as more meals. We go to various homeless camps, feeding the homeless, giving homeless tents, supplies to support them."

Molen says FLO is the only organization in the state of Maryland that provides free furniture for needy families.

The organization relies on donors, and proceeds from its store, to obtain supplies.

To donate or learn more information, you can visit the Friendly Loving Opportunities website.