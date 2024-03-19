Community assisting family following Lansdowne fire that displaced seven adults, four children

BALTIMORE - Seven adults and four children are without a home following a massive fire Monday afternoon in Lansdowne, which also hospitalized four firefighters.

The firefighters were released from the hospital.

However, the community is working to assist the family impacted by the fire in the area of Hammonds Ferry Road and 1st Avenue.

Neighbors are collecting donations and donations can be dropped off at Lansdowne Elementary School or the Fire Department all week.

Neighbors told WJZ that the smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and that the family is lucky to be alive.

The smell of smoke still lingers in the air 24 hours later.

"I could see the orange flames like literally coming out of the window," Beth Bell said.

Bell said she watched in shock as firefighters worked to put out the flames that engulfed her neighbor's house.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the flames.

"it was just sad and unfortunate," Bell said.

The house was destroyed, walls were torched and windows were blown out, and melted car parts were covered in ash.

"They are absolutely lucky that no one was killed," Bell said.

Firefighters say they are still working to determine what caused the fire.