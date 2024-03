BALTIMORE - Four firefighters were injured while batting a building fire Monday afternoon in Lansdowne.

Crews responded to the fire in the area of Hammonds Ferry Road and 1st Avenue.

#bcofd 4 firefighters injured battling a building fire in #Lansdowne. Injuries reported as non-life threatening. PIO on scene @ Hammonds Ferry Rd & 1st Ave. DT1535 pic.twitter.com/0JtfHAOlI3 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 18, 2024

The firefighters are expected to recover, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.