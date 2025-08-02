Comfortable, fall-like weekend expected across Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

After a dreary and cooler (but MUCH more comfortable) Friday, more sunshine is expected this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both bring highs in the 70s and 80s after a cool start in the 50s and 60s this morning. The air feels crisp this weekend with lower humidity levels. There will be some moisture in the air but it won't feel tropical - "refreshing" and "delightful" are better words to describe the weekend feel. Sunshine and clouds mix this weekend but we are not expecting rainfall. Tee times and brunches will have near weather perfection.

Temperatures will try to creep back up early in the week but will still fall short - cooler than normal temperatures continue Monday and for most of the week ahead.

Showers may return to the forecast midweek. The rain chance, however, is low. We're not looking at a repeat of the late week storms we just saw.

We are into a much quieter weather pattern in the days ahead - enjoy!