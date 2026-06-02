Comfortable weather continues in Maryland Tuesday, warm-up on the way

Maryland will experience another mild weather day on Tuesday before a mid-week warm-up.

Near and below-normal temperatures will be in place during the afternoon.

Spring-like weather continues

After a cold front on Monday, slightly cooler air is in place for Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be only a couple of degrees cooler this afternoon than they were on Monday.

Humidity stays low not just for Tuesday but through the middle to late parts of the week.

Dew points - a measure of moisture - will slowly increase later in the week. It won't be until dew points surpass 60° that the muggy feeling returns. We may not pass that threshold until this weekend. That would mean staying comfortable, even as temperatures rise.

Summer-like temperatures on the way

High pressure - and the clockwise flow of air around it - will slowly move in the days ahead. As it does, our wind direction also changes, bringing in some warmer air.

On Wednesday, we'll see high temperatures around 80°. Some neighborhoods get into the low to mid-80s.

Thursday, many areas will warm into the 80s, with some approaching 90°.

Friday and Saturday are the warmest days of the next week, getting into the low 90s in the Baltimore area.

Sunday brings highs in the upper 80s.

With slowly increasing humidity, these summerlike temperatures won't immediately come with summerlike humidity.

Dry weather pattern

High pressure is in control for the next few days. Other than a couple of low-end rain chances, we are dry through the weekend.

Some showers are possible late on Saturday. However, the better chance of rain comes on Sunday, along with the potential for thunderstorms.

Monday will also have some showers.