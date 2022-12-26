Watch CBS News
Comedian Chris Rock to perform livestreamed Netflix special from Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Netflix announced its plans to livestream a comedy show.

Netflix will livestream Chris Rock's stand-up special on March 4 in Baltimore.

The show will stream live at 10 p.m., according to Netflix.

Rock's special will be called "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Tour."

It is not immediately known where Rock will perform and when tickets will go on sale.

He last performed in Baltimore in April.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

December 26, 2022

