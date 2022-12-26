Comedian Chris Rock to perform livestreamed Netflix special from Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Netflix announced its plans to livestream a comedy show.
Netflix will livestream Chris Rock's stand-up special on March 4 in Baltimore.
The show will stream live at 10 p.m., according to Netflix.
Rock's special will be called "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Tour."
It is not immediately known where Rock will perform and when tickets will go on sale.
He last performed in Baltimore in April.
