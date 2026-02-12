11 cold-related deaths reported during freezing temperatures in Maryland

At least 11 people died from cold-related illnesses as Maryland experienced freezing temperatures during the first week of February, according to data from the state Department of Health.

So far this winter, the state has seen a total of 46 cold deaths.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, temperatures in Maryland hovered in the high teens to mid-20s. On Feb. 1, temperatures dipped to 13 degrees. During that week, the highest temperature was 40 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The average temperature during the first week of February was 25 degrees.

Cold-related deaths

Data from the health department shows that most of the state's 46 cold-related deaths occurred in Baltimore. So far this season, there have been 12 cold deaths in Baltimore and eight in Baltimore County.

Most of the deaths were individuals 65 and older. Data shows that 23 of the deaths occurred outside and 21 occurred inside.

During the 2024-25 winter season, the state recorded a total of 75 cold-related deaths, a nearly 7% increase from the 70 deaths reported in the 2023 winter season.

Cold-related illnesses and hospital visits

During the first week of February, the state recorded a total of 280 hospital and urgent care visits for cold-related illnesses, data shows.

A total of 74 visits were reported on Feb. 5, when the average temperature was 24.5 degrees.

Nearly 100 of the hospital visits were for individuals between the ages of 45 and 64, data shows. Most of the visits (160) occurred in the Baltimore region.

So far during the 2025-26 winter season, there have been a total of 2,537 hospital and urgent care visits for cold illnesses, data from the health department shows.