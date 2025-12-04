Cold blast, snow showers to bring slippery spots to Maryland Friday

Cold and gusty winds will increase as a strong cold front crosses the area today. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible midday into early afternoon with wind-chill staying in the middle 30s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives tonight with lows dipping down into the upper teens and lower 20s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for snow showers that will leave a slippery coating in the Baltimore metro. Snow showers develop after 6 a.m. Friday and continuing through late afternoon.

Cold and gusty Thursday across Maryland

A strong cold front will cross central and eastern Maryland midday Thursday into Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, winds will gust up to 25 mph with feels like temperatures staying cold in the middle 30s. We'll see more clouds than sun this morning with clearing skies this afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 40s.

After sunset tonight, the air will turn even colder with the loss of daylight and colder air arriving from the north. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper teens north of Baltimore City with low to mid 20s expected in and near the City.

Alert Day Friday for light snow, slippery spots in Baltimore metro

A storm system that passes by to our south Friday will bring a batch of snow showers and light snow to parts of Maryland. The Baltimore metro will be on the northern fringe of this storm, so snowfall amounts will remain light. South of Baltimore City, closer to Annapolis a coating to 1" of snow is possible. North of Baltimore City, little to now snow will fall, especially as you approach the Pennsylvania and Maryland border.

The light snow and snow showers will likely begin between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. across the metro and will end by late afternoon. Despite the snowfall being light, there will be slippery spots on any untreated surfaces since the ground will be so cold.

SNOW UPDATE FRIDAY: Light snow showers arrive earlier: 6a-9a Fri and continue until around 3p. Far northern Maryland probably gets nothing. A coating is possible around City with up to about an inch south of Baltimore City toward Annapolis. Cold means untreated surfaces slippery. pic.twitter.com/cC38r9PuFK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 4, 2025

If the storm trends any further south, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team may need to adjust snow totals even lower, so please keep checking back to the forecast through Friday.

Quiet chill this weekend in Maryland

Our upcoming weekend looks dry and chilly with seasonably cold temperatures Saturday will feature clouds and limited sunshine, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight temperatures will drop back below freezing each night.

The Ravens game on Sunday looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The forecast could trend a bit more unsettled late Sunday into early next week. Both days feature light and variable winds, so wind-chills shouldn't be an issue either day.

Another shot of Arctic cold early next week in Maryland

Another round of unseasonably cold air will sweep into Maryland early next week.

Monday looks mostly dry and cold, with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Temperatures Monday night will plunge into the teens and 20s. Tuesday will remain breezy and cold with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds and less intense cold arrive Wednesday.