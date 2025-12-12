Baltimore issues first Code Blue warning for 2025-26 winter season

The Baltimore City Health Department declared its first Code Blue warning for the 2025-26 winter season on Friday.

According to BCHD, temperatures are expected to fall to 13 degrees and remain in the teens, beginning on Sunday, December 14, through Monday, December 15.

Residents are advised to take as many precautions as possible.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.

What is a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert?

Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when there's an increased risk of cold-related injuries such as hypothermia, frostbite, and, in the most extreme cases, death for individuals exposed to below-freezing temperatures for an extended period of time.

"Extreme cold can be dangerous and even deadly. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly, especially for older adults, infants, and those with chronic health challenges," said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Baltimore City Health Commissioner. "We urge residents to stay inside as much as possible, dress in layers and call 211 for shelter information or assistance."

Toward the end of November, Maryland reported its first cold-related death for the 2025-26 winter season.

During the 2024-25 winter season, Maryland recorded a total of 67 cold-related deaths, down slightly from 70 in 2023 and up from 45 during the 2022 season.

To learn more about Maryland's ever-changing response to winter weather, click here.

Tips for staying safe during cold weather

According to the BCHD, citizens should take heed of the following tips to stay safe during winter weather advisories:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including children, older adults, and the chronically ill

If your pet is outdoors, they must be protected by a well-constructed, raised shelter that is dry and draft-free. Sufficient bedding and a door flap must be in place to maintain body heat. Fresh, unfrozen, drinkable water must be provided at all times

Other tips include keeping space heaters away from flammable materials and making sure your carbon monoxide detector is working.

During Code Blue, the Health Department partners with the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) and other City agencies to distribute meals to at-risk individuals, provide home weatherization services, and more.

Click here to find warming shelters in the Baltimore area.

Visit the Baltimore City Health Department's website for a full list of precautionary tips and resources.