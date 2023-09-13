Coast Guard warns of 'dangerous' water conditions as Hurricane Lee passes Mid-Atlantic coast

BALTIMORE - The Coast Guard is warning beachgoers of dangerous rip currents as Hurricane Lee moves past the Mid-Atlantic Coast.

The storm, which is not expected to impact Maryland directly, will still impact the water for swimmers and boaters, causing strong rip currents and rough surf.

"Although Hurricane Lee is not expected to make landfall along the Mid-Atlantic coastal region, there will be dangerous conditions along our shores," said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. "Rip currents are a hidden threat to even the most experienced swimmers. With the increased number of tragedies following Tropical Storm Idalia over Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to remain cautious. If you're spending time at the shore over the next few days, keep yourself and loved ones safe by paying close attention to surf conditions and warning signs posted by local authorities."

Officials in Maryland beach towns told WJZ they are monitoring the conditions.

The Coast Guard defines a rip current as a localized current that flows away from the shoreline toward the ocean, moving perpendicular to shore and can be very strong.

"A person caught in a rip current can be swept away from shore very quickly," the Coast Guard said. "The best way to escape a rip current is by swimming parallel to the shore instead of towards it, since most rip currents are less than 80 feet wide."

The Coast Guard says not to panic if you are in a strong rip current.

"Continue to breathe, try to keep your head above water, and don't exhaust yourself fighting against the force of the current," officials said.

Immediately report any life-threatening, on-water emergencies to the Coast Guard on VHF radio channel 16. When using a VHF radio, the Coast Guard can determine your location to expedite sending help to you.

Maritime emergencies can also be reported to Coast Guard District 5 Command Center at 757-398-6390.