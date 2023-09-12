Ocean City, other Maryland beaches monitoring dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Lee

BALTIMORE - Even though Hurricane Lee is not expected to make landfall in our area, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Maryland beaches due to an expected high risk for rip currents.

The United States Lifesaving Association estimates rip currents on U.S. beaches are responsible for more than 100 deaths a year.

Lt. Mike Stone, with the Ocean City Beach Patrol, says they're keeping a close eye on the conditions.

NWS is warning beachgoers to beware of large waves and dangerous rip currents as Lee tracks parallel to our shoreline this week.

"The bigger the waves the more water that comes in and the bigger the rip current going out," Stone said.

Rip currents are strong, channeled currents of water flowing away from the shore, typically extending past the line of breaking waves.

"It creates a feeling when the water is going back out to sea that it's pulling you under when it's actually pulling you away from the beach," Stone said.

RELATED: "Lee" to bring dangerous rip currents to Maryland beaches

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), rip currents are the leading cause of beach rescues.

Stone says Ocean City Beach Patrol makes between 2,000 to 3,000 rescues every summer, he estimates nearly 70 percent are due to rip currents.

Rip currents can be difficult to spot from the beach. Beachgoers should look out for a channel of churning, choppy water, a line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving away from the beach, or an area with a notable difference in water color.

"Don't underestimate the ocean," Stone said. "It's real easy to get in trouble."

Rip currents can be dangerous for even the strongest of swimmers, and in some cases, it can be deadly.

Earlier this month, crews recovered the body of 31-year-old Richard Boateng, from Savage, Maryland, who was reported missing after swimming in Rehoboth Beach while the area was under a high risk for strong rip currents.

"They had the jet skis out, there were about 20 lifeguards out doing dives," a witness said.

Stone says if you get caught in a rip current, don't panic, and wave to a lifeguard for help.

"We try and swim parallel to shore, either to the north or the south, and then once you're out of the rip then safely make your way back into shore," Stone said.

Stone says don't swim without a lifeguard present, pay attention to signs on the beach and follow the lifeguard's warnings.