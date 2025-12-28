Cloudy with spotty showers in Maryland on last Sunday of 2025

Happy Sunday, everyone!

A few showers move through Maryland today before a day with windy weather and dropping temperatures on Monday.

Spotty shower Sunday

We started the day mainly dry across the state. A few rain and freezing rain showers were detected in western Maryland but many woke up to simply cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will run on the seasonably cool side, just a few degrees below normal for late-December in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be generally light. A few spotty rain showers will move through ahead of a warm front. Any showers will be on the light side versus heavy. There will be neighborhoods that stay dry through the day Sunday.

Clouds stick around overhead for tonight ahead of a few dry days ahead.

Strong winds to start the week

While cloud cover stays consistent tonight into Monday, winds will be increasing along with temperatures overnight (thanks to a warm front).

Winds continue to strengthen into Monday afternoon. Strong winds are part of the reason we've issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts in the Baltimore area could reach or even surpass 40 mph. In western Maryland, High Wind alerts are in place for potential wind gusts over 60 mph between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon.

The other story for the early week will be falling temperatures from Monday morning into the afternoon. High temperatures peak during the morning hours Monday ahead of a cold front in the mid to upper 50s. Once the front moves through Maryland, temperatures will quickly tumble during the afternoon into the 40s.

New Year's Eve Forecast

We keep breeziness in the forecast for New Year's Eve on Wednesday. Winds won't be as strong as the previous two days but it'll be a blustery end to 2025.

Around midnight, temperatures will be in the 30s with slightly lighter winds for a chilly start to 2026.

Chilly temperatures remain in place for the first few days of the New Year.