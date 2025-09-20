Clouds and spotty rain are in Maryland's Sunday forecast

Behind Friday's front, clouds have been stubborn to leave today. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are peaking in the low to mid-70s across the Baltimore metro late this afternoon. Temperatures are running closer to 80° northwest of the immediate metro.

Spotty rain showers have been impacting portions of the bay and eastern shore. Plan on a similar Setup Sunday... possibly even cloudier.

Weather remains good for Saturday evening plans in Baltimore

Temperatures cool through the 70s and back into the 60s after sunset. Plan on a mostly cloudy sky becoming more overcast as the night unfolds. Areas of fog and patchy dense fog are also possible; mainly after 10 p.m.

While a spotty shower cannot be ruled out south and east of Baltimore, most will remain dry. Keep your evening plans.

The forecast trends gloomier on Sunday

The second-half of the weekend begins with lots of clouds and early morning areas of fog across Maryland.

Temperatures are forecast to bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Baltimore metro before 8 a.m. Sunday. The day includes even more clouds than Saturday, with a chance of drizzle and spotty rain showers. Though, Sunday certainly won't be a washout. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s in many spots, with less sunshine in the forecast.

Rain and storms are in the workweek forecast across Maryland

A slow-moving storm system is set to deliver several opportunities for rain next week.

Monday is shaping up to be one of the drier days of the week, with temperatures closer to 80° in the afternoon. You'll feel more humidity heading into the middle of next week. The first spike in the chance of showers and storms arrives Tuesday. An additional spike in the chance of wet weather is expected later Thursday on into Friday.

Exact timing and placement of the greatest chances of rain may shift a bit before wet weather arrives. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

Have a great evening,

Cutter