Gray Skies & Drizzle continue across Maryland through tonight

Monday in Maryland

Expect off-and-on drizzle or light rain through the afternoon, especially around Baltimore and along I-95. Rain amounts will stay light — around a tenth or two at most — but it'll feel raw with clouds and a chilly breeze. Winds could gust 25 to 30 mph at times, and highs will barely reach the upper 50s to near 60. Farther south and west, a few breaks of sun might nudge temperatures into the upper 60s.

Monday Night and Tuesday in Maryland

The coastal low moves out to sea overnight, but some lingering drizzle may hang on east of Baltimore until early Tuesday. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s around the city and upper 40s farther west. By late Tuesday morning, clouds will finally break up, giving way to sunshine and a milder afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Midweek in Maryland

A dry cold front sweeps through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing breezy northwest winds and another shot of cooler air. Wednesday will feel crisp and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph. It turns chillier Wednesday night, with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s — but it'll stay too breezy for frost.

Late Week and Weekend in Maryland

High pressure from Canada settles in Thursday and Friday, delivering sunshine, dry air, and that classic fall feel. Highs stay in the 50s and 60s, with cool mornings in the 30s and 40s. By the weekend, winds turn more southerly, allowing milder air to return. Expect a few more clouds, but it'll stay dry and comfortable with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s.

A gray start, but a golden finish to the week ahead for Maryland.