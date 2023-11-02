Watch CBS News
Baltimore court reopened after suspicious package prompts hazmat response

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- The fourth floor of the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse at 111 N. Calvert Street has been reopened after a suspicious package prompted a hazmat response Thursday morning, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office said.

The suspicious package was found to contain a non-hazardous substance, police said about an hour into the lockdown.

A partial street closure was in place on the odd side of the 100 block of North Calvert St.  

Police said they are investigating the incident for criminality. 

The courthouse was locked down just last month, after an envelope addressed by an inmate from a Maryland correctional facility with a white powder substance was found in a judge's chamber on the second floor. 

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 11:03 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

